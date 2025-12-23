Home / India News / Reports of harassment of Hindu women in B'desh 'very disturbing': Mehbooba

Reports of harassment of Hindu women in B'desh 'very disturbing': Mehbooba

Mufti said the leadership of the country is, however, in a moral dilemma as "lumpen elements" in India are "forcibly pulling off the hijab of Muslim women"

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti
Reports from Bangladesh alleging that Hindu women fear moving freely while wearing sindoor are deeply disturbing," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a post on X.: Mehbooba | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed concern over the alleged harassment of Hindu women in Bangladesh, saying the reports are "deeply disturbing".

"Reports from Bangladesh alleging that Hindu women fear moving freely while wearing sindoor are deeply disturbing," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a post on X.

Mufti said the leadership of the country is, however, in a moral dilemma as "lumpen elements" in India are "forcibly pulling off the hijab of Muslim women".

"Sadly, the Indian leadership appears to face a moral dilemma in raising this grave issue with Bangladeshi authorities, as lumpen elements at home are themselves seen forcibly pulling off the hijabs of Muslim women. In a world dominated by fanatics, who will truly stand up for the rights and dignity of women?" she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Central lab confirms avian flu outbreak in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam

National Farmers Day 2025: History, theme and significance of Kisan Diwas

Section 163 imposed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong after violent protests

Congress questions Modi govt's move to redefine Aravalli mountain range

Chinese visa scam: Court frames charges against Karti Chidambaram, 6 others

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiPDPBangladeshwomen in India

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story