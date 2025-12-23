Reports of harassment of Hindu women in B'desh 'very disturbing': Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed concern over the alleged harassment of Hindu women in Bangladesh, saying the reports are "deeply disturbing".
"Reports from Bangladesh alleging that Hindu women fear moving freely while wearing sindoor are deeply disturbing," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a post on X.
Mufti said the leadership of the country is, however, in a moral dilemma as "lumpen elements" in India are "forcibly pulling off the hijab of Muslim women".
"Sadly, the Indian leadership appears to face a moral dilemma in raising this grave issue with Bangladeshi authorities, as lumpen elements at home are themselves seen forcibly pulling off the hijabs of Muslim women. In a world dominated by fanatics, who will truly stand up for the rights and dignity of women?" she added.
