Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 10 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi, rescue operations underway

10 dead after cloudburst in J&K's Chositi, rescue operations underway

The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last village that can be reached by road along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra

Cloudburst, chositi, kishtwar

The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last village that can be reached by road on the way to the shrine. (Photo: PTI/Screengrab)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 10 people have died after a massive cloudburst hit Chositi in the Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday. The incident occurred along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra, news agency PTI reported.
 
The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last village that can be reached by road on the way to the shrine. Officials told PTI that the annual pilgrimage to the shrine has been stopped after the incident. All available resources are being sent to the area, and a large rescue and relief operation is now underway.
 
  Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, soon after receiving information from the Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.
 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking restoration of statehood to J-K

Security forces,army,soilder

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri sector, one soldier killed

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Take national flag to greater heights: J-K CM Omar at Tiranga rally

landslide, Himachal landslide

Landslide blocks Jammu-Rajouri national highway, restoration in progress

Yasin Malik

Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

 
In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided."
 

J&K cloudburst: Relief efforts underway

 
According to Singh, teams have been sent to the site to assess the damage, carry out rescue operations, and provide medical help to those affected.
 
The Office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir posted on X, "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected (sic)."
 
Officials told PTI that Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are on their way to the cloudburst-hit area to oversee the rescue work. A team led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Padder has already reached the spot.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks ECI to detail docs considered in 2003 Bihar electoral roll revision

Supreme Court, SC

'Completely vague': SC on plea to return captive elephants kept in Vantara

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi traffic advisory for August 15: Check roads closed, diversion points

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC notice to NDA MP, her MLC husband for possessing two voter cards

Janmashtami

August 15 or 16? Here's when Janmashtami 2025 will actually be celebrated

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon