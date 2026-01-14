Resolve all land disputes in Uttarakhand within month: CM to officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to resolve all land disputes in the state within a month, asserting that such matters must be brought to a "zero level" through an intensive campaign.

The chief minister instructed Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan and Director General of Police Deepam Seth to ensure that pending cases in every district are settled within the 30-day deadline to provide relief to the public.

Dhami noted that land disputes directly affect the lives of ordinary citizens and can lead to problems in law and order and social harmony.

He said the government's priority is to ensure a swift, transparent and equitable resolution to these matters. The chief minister directed officials to pay special attention to sensitive cases and warned against any negligence during the campaign.