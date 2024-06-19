Home / India News / Resolve Delhi water crisis or will go on indefinite strike: Atishi to PM

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital's share of water

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi speaks during inspection of the Wazirabad water treatment plant in view of the ongoing Delhi water crisis, in New Delhi, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis in the national capital and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 21 if the issue is not resolved within a couple of days.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital's share of water.

"Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi as against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people," she added.

The minister said people are not only battling heatwave conditions but also water shortage.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from June 21," she said.

Atishi said they have written multiple letters to the Haryana government to resolve the issue.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

