Home / India News / 78% of communicable disease deaths in 2021 due to respiratory ailments: NSO

78% of communicable disease deaths in 2021 due to respiratory ailments: NSO

Total deaths from contagious diseases rose 86% to 12,598 from 6,767 in 2019

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
78% of communicable disease deaths in 2021 due to respiratory ailments: NSO

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of respiratory infections in deaths caused by communicable diseases rose by 10 per cent to 78 per cent in 2021 from 68 per cent in 2020, the latest data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) last week shows. This means about four out of five deaths due to communicable diseases were caused by the respiratory ailments.

A Business Standard analysis of the communicable disease burden data showed that total deaths due to contagious diseases also rose by 86 per cent to 12,598 from 6,767 in 2019. It doesn't include coronavirus fatalities.

Of the total 12,598 deaths due to contagious diseases in 2021, respiratory infections accounted for 9,872 deaths, with Andhra Pradesh leading the chart, followed by Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Although cases due to water borne diseases like typhoid, hepatitis, cholera and diarrhoea have come down between 2019-2022, their case fatality rate (CFR) has risen during this period. The CFR for vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, kala-azar and respiratory infections has also gone up.

Case fatality rate is the ratio of people dying from a disease to the number of infections in a given time period.

Meanwhile, the CFR for acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and Japanese encephalitis dipped in the corresponding period.    

While West Bengal accounts for the most cholera (603) and diarrhoea (1.2 million) cases; Uttar Pradesh accounts for the most typhoid (0.53 million) cases, followed by West bengal.

Punjab accounts for the highest hepatitis cases (20,097).

- 2019 2020 2021
ACUTE ENCEPHALITIS SYNDROME (AES) 4.73 4.57 3.47
JAPANESE ECEPHALITIS (JE) 10.45 11.25 8.89

Topics :NSOhealthMalariaDenguecholeradiarrhoea

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Also Read

Delhi dengue outbreak: 321 cases in first 5 days of Oct, tally at 1,258

Delhi records 635 new dengue infections in first half of October: Report

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

What is DENV-2? All you need to know about new dangerous dengue strain

Single-dose approach: Global cholera outbreak leads to vaccine crunch

Daily Covid-19 tests up 84% in a month, just shy of 140,000 mark: ICMR data

MP CM Chouhan bats for pre-litigation mediation model to settle disputes

Trouble brews for Cong in Assam with MLAs threatening to quit party posts

Railway Board inspects working of Kavach system between two stations

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story