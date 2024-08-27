Restoration of dignity, identity of Kashmiri people a priority: PDP leader

PDP youth president Waheed Para on Tuesday said the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were an opportunity for the people to reclaim the space from where they were "unconstitutionally" evicted after abrogation of Article 370. Para, who filed his nomination papers for Pulwama assembly segment as a PDP candidate, said he would focus on restoration of dignity and identity of people of Kashmir. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This is an opportunity to raise the voice against injustices and the atmosphere of fear prevailing in Kashmir. This election is an opportunity for people of Jammu and Kashmir to reclaim the space that they have been evicted from unconstitutionally after August 5, 2019," Para told reporters



Asked about the key points of his election campaign, Para, who is out on bail in a terror case, said, "The key agenda in this election is the identity and dignity of the people of Kashmir. This is the biggest issue for us, we have been raising it earlier and we will continue to talk about it".

The youth leader brushed aside a question on the impact of the alliance between National Conference and Congress on the prospects of PDP candidates.

"Our alliance is with the people like it was in 2002 (assembly elections). Our effort is to take the message and agenda of (PDP founder) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to the people," he added.

Para said the participation of leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders in the elections was a welcome development.

More From This Section

"It is a welcome step. They have every right and they should get the political space," he said.

Parra was arrested in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and released on bail more than 18 months later in 2022. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from Srinagar constituency but was defeated by National Conference candidate Aga Ruhullah.