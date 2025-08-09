Home / India News / RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

As part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', the protestors shouted slogans for justice for the RG Kar victim and voiced their resolve to reach the state secretariat

Doctors tie rakhis to a symbolic statue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder victim during a demonstration in Kolkata on Monday Photo:PTI
Doctors tie rakhis to a symbolic statue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder victim | (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
A section of protestors taking part in a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark the completion of one year of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor inside the state-run RG Kar hospital reached Santragachi in Howrah district on Saturday and attempted to breach the iron wall barricades set up by the city police there.

As part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', the protestors shouted slogans for justice for the RG Kar victim and voiced their resolve to reach the state secretariat, irrespective of the blockades put up by the police.

The police can fire upon us, but we are determined to reach Nabanna, where the state government must answer why justice has not been delivered to Abhaya (RG Kar victim) even after one year, a protestor was heard saying.

Amid constant alerts over loudspeakers by the police urging protestors to abide by the Calcutta High Court order to maintain law and order, the demonstrators were seen scaling the 10-ft high barricades in their attempts to breach them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :KolkataWest BengalhowrahWomen doctorsCrime against women

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

