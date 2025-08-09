Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge: PM Modi on World Sanskrit Day

Marking World Sanskrit Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the language is a timeless source of knowledge and expression. He also highlighted his government's efforts to popularize Sanskrit.

"Today, on Shravan Poornima, we mark World Sanskrit Day. Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge and expression. Its impact can be found across sectors. This day is an occasion to appreciate the effort of every person around the world who is learning and popularising Sanskrit," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Over the last decade, our Government has undertaken many efforts to make Sanskrit popular. These include setting up Central Sanskrit Universities, Sanskrit Learning Centres, providing grants to Sanskrit scholars and the Gyan Bharatam Mission to digitise manuscripts. This has benefitted countless students and researchers," he said.

Every year, Sanskrit Day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month, which also marks Raksha Bandhan. Sanskrit Week is also observed across the country to promote the language. This year, World Sanskrit Day falls on August 9, while Sanskrit Week will be celebrated from August 6 to 12, 2025. Sanskrit Day was first celebrated in 1969 through a joint effort by the Government of India and Sanskrit institutions. The objective is to promote Sanskrit, highlight its cultural and intellectual value, and encourage the younger generation to connect with this ancient language. Sanskrit Day is celebrated on Shravan Purnima, a day that traditionally marked the beginning of the academic year in ancient India. Students would begin their study of scriptures on this day, and even today, the recitation of 'Ved' starts on Shravan Purnima. It stands as a symbol of India's rich tradition of sages and Vedic knowledge. Sanskrit Day and Sanskrit Week hold a special place in India's cultural heritage. Today, both the Central and State Governments are actively promoting Sanskrit through technology and education to expand its reach and relevance.