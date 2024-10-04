RG Kar case: WB's doctors hold meeting to decide future course of action

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The junior doctors renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on medics by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal went into a huddle late on Thursday to decide their future course of action. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:10 AM IST
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal went into a huddle late on Thursday to decide their future course of action after a section of senior medics urged them to reconsider their 'complete cease work' in light of the sufferings of ordinary patients.

The junior doctors renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on medics by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital in the last week of September.

Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, told reporters, "We will hold a general body meeting at R G Kar hospital shortly. It may take time, but we will inform you of our decision by early tomorrow morning."
 


Asked if they would consider a partial withdrawal of the agitation due to the ongoing sufferings of patients, the flood situation, and the upcoming Durga Puja festival, Mahato responded, "We will discuss everything. We need to assess the current situation since our demands for security have so far not been addressed by the government."

While the requests from several senior doctors to resume partial services, such as outpatient department (OPD) care, were being considered, the "total cease work" would remain until the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front formally announces its next steps.

Senior doctor Maitrayee Bandyopadhyay, head of the microbiology department at RG Kar hospital, said, "We all want justice for the raped-murdered woman doctor. My suggestion is for the junior medics to partially withdraw the cease work and provide emergency and OPD services. Agitation and work can continue simultaneously."

Junior doctors had previously gone for a complete cease work for 41 days after the rape-murder of a fellow medic on August 9 at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials and resumed essential services, following directives aimed at ensuring safety and efficient healthcare services.

However, following an attack on doctors and nurses by a deceased patient's family at Sagore Dutta hospital, the situation deteriorated again.

Eminent cardiologist Kunal Sarkar also urged the junior doctors to partially resume work, emphasising the public support they have received and the negative impact of a total 'cease work' on patients.

In a statement on Monday, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front said, We are compelled to return to a full cease work. Unless we receive clear action from the government on safety, patient services, and the politics of fear, we will have no choice but to continue our full strike.


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

