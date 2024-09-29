WB: 4 detained after junior docs protest at Sagore Dutta Medical College

Four people were detained in connection with an attack on doctors and nurses at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata, following the death of a patient during treatment.
The deceased was a 30-year-old woman whose family members were involved in the assault incident on Friday, police said
Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Alok Rajoria confirmed the arrests after visiting the hospital to meet the protesting junior doctors.
"We detained four people yesterday. Action is being taken by identifying individuals based on CCTV footage. A meeting was held today, where many issues were discussed. There were some concerns related to private security in the hospital, as well as police and hospital administration... all points were addressed" the Comissoner of Police sadi.
West Bengal Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam also visited the hospital to meet with the junior doctors and nurses.
He held discussions with Rajoria and hospital officials, including junior doctors who had launched a cease work protest following the violence. "We have heard the doctors and the nurses. The culprits have been arrested and from today, additional CCTVs are being installed. We will take all sorts of precautionary measures," Nigam said.
