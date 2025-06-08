Home / India News / Assam flood situation improves; ferry services to resume on Brahmaputra

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were on a receding trend, though a few of these continued to flow above the danger mark

Flood, Assam Flood
Ferry services which had been suspended since last week will be partially restored over the Brahmaputra during the day (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati/ Rangia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
The flood situation in Assam continued to improve with the affected population and area decreasing to around 3.37 lakh in 12 districts respectively, officials said on Sunday.

An official bulletin said that the total death toll in this year's floods and landslides is at 23, including six killed in mudslides, till Saturday.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were on a receding trend, though a few of these continued to flow above the danger mark.

Following this, ferry services which had been suspended since last week will be partially restored over the Brahmaputra during the day.

The Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level at Dhubri, Kopili at Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara at Sribhumi till Saturday evening.

A total of 3,37,358 people in 41 circles and 999 villages in 12 districts remained affected by the deluge, with Sribhumi the worst-hit where over 1.93 lakh people are reeling under floods.

In Hailakandi, 73,724 remained affected and in Cachar, 56,398 are still flood-hit.

More than 36,000 displaced people were taking shelter in 133 relief camps, while 68 relief distribution centres were also operational.

Cropland of 12,659 hectares remained inundated. Two districts are still reeling under urban floods', affecting 284 people.

Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary also remained affected by floods, officials said.

Meanwhile, ferry services over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati will resume partially on Sunday, an Inland Water Transport (IWT) department release said.

The GuwahatiMadhyam Khanda Ferry Service will temporarily operate from the Guwahati Rajaduar Ferry Ghat, until the approach road on the north bank side is restored and deemed safe for ferry commuters.

The GuwahatiKurua Ferry Service will resume on Monday.

The operation of wooden boats in the Guwahati area will remain prohibited and the decision regarding their resumption of services will be taken after reviewing the river conditions, the IWT release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

