Uttarakhand chokes under tourist rush; Delhi man dies in Mussoorie jam

Mussoorie and other tourist destinations in Uttarakhand witnessed massive traffic congestion over the weekend, leading to the death of a 62-year-old man from Delhi

Mussoorie traffic Jam
Several tourist spots in Uttarakhand experienced traffic congestion on Saturday. (Photo: X/@pandeydeep45384)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Popular tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, including Mussoorie, Haridwar, and parts of the Kumaon region, experienced severe traffic congestion on Saturday due to a surge in tourist arrivals. The traffic chaos not only disrupted movement but also reportedly led to the death of a 62-year-old man from Delhi.
 
In Mussoorie, major roads such as the Mussoorie-Dehradun route, Kincreg to Library and Picture Palace, Motilal Nehru Road, Academy Road, and Mall Road were heavily gridlocked, according to a report in Hindustan. The congestion extended to nearby areas including Suwakholi, Buranskhanda, and Dhanaulti.
 
In Landour, traffic remained at a complete standstill from morning until late night. Local traders reported significant disruptions to business due to the gridlock.
 

Haridwar and Kumaon also hit by congestion

  In Haridwar, an influx of pilgrims led to major traffic snarls from Alaknanda Tirahe to VIP Ghat. Vehicles moved at a crawl, with some stretches taking over an hour to cover just one kilometre. Parking areas were packed, and traffic police struggled to manage the situation amid sweltering heat.
 
In the Kumaon region, particularly at popular hill stations, authorities restricted the entry of two-wheeler tourists to control the volume of vehicles. Over two days, more than 800 two-wheeler tourists were turned back from Kathgodam.
 

Delhi tourist dies amid traffic gridlock in Mussoorie

 
Kamal Kishore Tandon, 62, had arrived in Mussoorie with his family from Delhi on June 5. According to India Today, Tandon fell ill amid inclement weather and was initially rushed to a community hospital in Landour.
 
Hospital authorities advised that he be transferred to a hospital in Dehradun, a journey that would normally take about an hour. However, traffic on Mussoorie’s narrow roads had come to a standstill due to the weekend tourist rush and a surge in tempo travellers and private vehicles.
 
By the time the family reached Dehradun, Tandon had died.
 
The incident has raised concerns about the preparedness of local authorities to manage peak-season tourist crowds in Uttarakhand’s hill towns. Residents and business owners expressed frustration over repeated traffic chaos during holidays and weekends.

Topics :UttarakhandtourismTouristsDelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

