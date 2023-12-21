Home / India News / Road construction projects worth Rs 65,000 cr underway in Delhi: Gadkari

Gadkari said works to construct a peripheral road around Delhi are also going on | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Work on projects worth Rs 65,000 crore is underway in Delhi and its nearby areas for the construction of roads, highways and expressways, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Work on an expressway connecting Delhi's Akshardham temple to Dehradun has started. Once it is completed, it will only take two hours to reach Dehradun from Delhi and one-and-a-half hours to reach Haridwar, the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"Rs 65,000-crore works are going on in Delhi and its adjoining areas. We have already constructed an expressway to Meerut. Works are also going on to connect Muzaffarnagar," he said.

Gadkari said works to construct a peripheral road around Delhi are also going on.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

