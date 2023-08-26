Roads made in last 9 yrs can cover distance between Earth and Moon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said roads built in Indian villages in last nine years can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

"The Moon is a hot topic these days, so I will give one example by linking it to the Moon. In the last nine years, the roads built in villages in India are of a total distance that can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon..." PM Modi said while addressing to the Indian diaspora at the Athens Conservatoire in Greece on Friday.

PM Modi during his address also said that India has made the world aware of its capabilities by hoisting Tiranga on the Moon.

He said, "This is the month of Sawan, of Lord Shiva. In this holy month, the country has made a new achievement. India has become the first country to land in the dark zone, at the south pole (of the Moon)."

He added, "By hoisting the Tiranga (on the moon), we have made the world aware of India's capabilities. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from across the world. The social media is full of congratulatory messages. When the achievement is this big, its celebration also continues. Your faces say that wherever you might be in the world, India beats in your heart. I congratulate you once again on the grand success of Chandrayaan-3."

The event was embarked with the Punjabi folk dance, Bhangra, which was performed by the young Indian community members and was attended by hundreds of Indian diaspora members.

Later on, PM Modi along with the Indian community members sang the Indian National Anthem and the diaspora chanted slogans of "Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

PM Modi arrived in Athens for a day visit, after attending the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

At the Athens International Airport, PM Modi was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

He received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the hotel in Athens with members of the diaspora who had gathered outside the hotel chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' and 'Modi, Modi.'

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece.

The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983 by Indira Gandhi. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.