Home / India News / Rohith Vemula death: Police claim he was not Dalit, hid his 'real identity'

Rohith Vemula death: Police claim he was not Dalit, hid his 'real identity'

The Cyberabad police, who investigated the case informed the court that Rohith Vemula did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that he was aware of it

Rohith Vemula
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police have filed a closure report before a local court following a probe into the death of Rohith Vemula, a student of University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide as he feared that his "real identity" would be discovered.

The Cyberabad police, who investigated the case informed the court that Rohith Vemula did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that he was aware of it.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vemula died by suicide in 2016.

"In addition to this, the deceased himself was aware that he did not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him a SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure of the same would result in a loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution," the report said.

"The deceased had multiple issues worrying him which could have driven him to commit suicide," it said.

"Despite best efforts, no evidence could be found to establish that the actions of the accused have driven the deceased to commit suicide," it said.

The then UoH vice-chancellor Appa Rao Podile and incumbent Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were among the accused.

Also Read

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Telangana election result: Early trends show Congress leading, BRS trails

LIVE: Telangana Police say Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit, give clean chit to all accused

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Asian Development Fund to be replenished with $5 billion: ADB Prez Asakawa

Go First won't appeal against HC order, heading towards liquidation

Reservoirs report water shortage, southern belt worst hit, says CWC

How is Delhi escaping heat wave while the rest of the country is suffering?

CBSE Results 2024 update: Class 10, 12 results may be declared after May 20

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohith VemulaTelangana

First Published: May 03 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story