Ex-AAP MLA's wife files defamation suit against FM Sitharaman in Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday fixed on June 26 the criminal defamation complaint filed by Lipika Mitra, wife of former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly making statements over their marital discord.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal deferred the hearing on the request of Sitharaman's counsel.

The judge also directed Mitra's counsel to provide a copy of the complaint to the opposite party.

"Time sought by the proposed accused side to file vakalatnama (document regarding hiring of the lawyer).

"Although the summons have been received back duly served. The proposed accused side has sought a copy of complaint. The complainant side agrees to supply the soft copy of the same along with the link of the purported defamatory material/interview. Matter be fixed for consideration/arguments on June 26, 2025," the judge said.