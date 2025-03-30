RSS founders' memorial dedicated to values of nationalism, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, where the memorials of RSS founders are located, was an inspiration for lakhs of swayamsevaks who have dedicated themselves in the service of the nation.

The memorials are dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism and the organisation, Modi wrote in Hindi in a message book at the venue.

Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh area here in the morning and paid tributes at the memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar.

"The memorial of the two strong pillars of RSS is an inspiration to lakhs of swayamsevaks who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation," the PM wrote in his message.

"I am overwhelmed to visit the Smruti Mandir which cherishes the memories of Param Pujaniya Dr Hedgewar and Pujya Guruji," he added.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Sangh general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present during Modi's visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.