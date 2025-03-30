Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to RSS founders at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

PM Modi pays tribute to RSS founders at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Sangh general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present during PM Modi's visit

Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Image: X@ani_digital

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Sangh general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present during Modi's visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

He also met with RSS officer-bearers in the Smruti Bhavan located at the memorial and took group pictures with them. 

Modi visited the memorial for the first time after becoming the PM.

 

Earlier, late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir when he was the prime minister on August 27, 2000.

Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis, Union minister Gadkari and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed Modi when he landed the the airport here.

More From This Section

PM Modi

LIVE: PM pays tributes to RSS founders, says their memorial dedicated to values of Indian culture

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi weather update: Clear skies, strong winds, and 'moderate' AQI

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 140

Pollution, Air pollution

India, others pledge to cut health impact of pollution by 2040 at WHO meet

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt adopts 'zero tolerance' against corruption, urges transparency

Topics : Narendra Modi RSS Nagpur Mohan Bhagwat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOGT vs MI LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon