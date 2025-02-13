PM Modi to visit Uttarkashi on February 27, preparations underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Harshil-Mukhwa area of Uttarkashi district on February 27 as part of his winter tour.

In anticipation of the visit, the state government and administration have ramped up preparations.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi convened a meeting with officials to review the arrangements for the visit, emphasising the timely and flawless execution of tasks.

She directed all concerned departments to ensure necessary preparations were completed and all arrangements were foolproof within the given timeframe.

Chief Secretary Raturi said that this visit of the Prime Minister will provide an invaluable opportunity to promote winter tourism in Uttarakhand. Hence, special attention should be paid to highlighting the possibilities and capabilities of winter tourism in the state in the programs to be organized during this period.

The Chief Secretary instructed that all preparations should be ensured on time, keeping in mind the prescribed protocol and security arrangements during the proposed programs of the Prime Minister in Harshil-Mukhwa.

The Chief Secretary said that she herself would go to Harshil-Mukhwa along with the officials and inspect the preparations on the spot and check all the arrangements.

The Chief Secretary directed that appropriate arrangements should be made for the proposed program of the public meeting in Harshil, including darshan-puja at Mukhwa temple, by the Prime Minister, and effective arrangements should also be made for parking and transport system.

Along with instructing the Secretary of Tourism to organize an exhibition of winter tourist places of Uttarakhand in Harshil, she also said that an exhibition based on the local products of the state should also be organized on this occasion.

In the meeting, Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman presented the proposed programs and expected arrangements and said that all the concerned departments should immediately complete all the necessary preparations.

On this occasion, District Magistrate Uttarkashi Dr Meherban Singh Bisht said that all the necessary arrangements are being ensured in the district regarding the proposed program.

Levelling work has been done for the Prime Minister's program on the premises of the Horticulture Department in Harshil. Along with the beautification of the temple and village buildings in Mukhwa, a convenient and safe path has been constructed for the temple.

The roads of the Harshil-Mukhwa area are being repaired. The construction of the road up to Bagori helipad in Harshil is in its final stage and other nearby helipads are also being made ready.

Along with the construction of parking in Harshil and Mukhwa, parking arrangements are also being made on the Gangotri highway.

To solve the problem of drinking water lines getting damaged due to water freezing in winter, arrangements for drinking water supply have been made by laying HDPE pipes of about five km length in this area.

Along with repairing the electricity lines and changing the poles in this area, solar high mast lights and street lights have been installed. Three new smart toilets are being built in this area.

Presenting the details of all other arrangements related to the program, the District Magistrate said that all the preparations are in the final stage.