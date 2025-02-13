Daytime temperatures over the past few days have risen 3-6 degrees Celsius above normal across most of North and Central India. The national capital has been experiencing fluctuating weather conditions, with warm afternoons and chilly mornings and evenings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds later in the day.
Delhi weather today
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts warm, sunny weather with strong surface winds later in the day. The relative humidity is 18 per cent, and the wind speed is 18 km/h.
IMD weather forecast
Temperature fluctuations are likely to continue nationwide over the next few days. A cyclonic circulation over northeast India, particularly Assam, may bring heavy rainfall to the region today. Light snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and in isolated parts of Assam and Meghalaya. Night temperatures have recently risen by 1-3 degrees Celsius in West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, East Rajasthan and Gujarat, while they have dropped by 1-3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Delhi AQI update
On Thursday, the air quality in Delhi significantly improved as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 130 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). After witnessing three days of ' poor ' air quality, Delhi's AQI has now improved to the 'moderate' category.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Friday, Delhi is expected to witness warm weather with a clear sky. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent cold conditions.