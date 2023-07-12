Home / India News / RTO drive finds 30% of over 14,000 buses flouting rules in Maharashtra

RTO drive finds 30% of over 14,000 buses flouting rules in Maharashtra

According to a release by the department on Tuesday, RTOs checked 14,161 private buses as part of the special drive conducted between May 15 and June 30

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Of those buses caught flouting rules during the special drive, 1,702 were found violating norms about reflectors, indicators and tail lights, followed by 890 buses plying without permits or not following permit conditions.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 30 per cent of more than 14,000 private buses checked by regional transport offices (RTOs) in Maharashtra during a special drive were found to be flouting rules, the transport department has said.

According to a release by the department on Tuesday, RTOs checked 14,161 private buses as part of the special drive conducted between May 15 and June 30.

Of these vehicles, 4,277, or nearly 30 per cent, were found to be violating rules and regulations and offences were registered against some of them, it said.

The very next day after the drive ended on July 1 25 passengers travelling on a private sleeper coach were charred to death when the vehicle caught fire after hitting a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district.

Of those buses caught flouting rules during the special drive, 1,702 were found violating norms about reflectors, indicators and tail lights, followed by 890 buses plying without permits or not following permit conditions.

According to the release, action has been taken against 570 buses for not having valid fitness certificates, while 514 buses did not have fire extinguishing systems. A total of 485 buses had not paid the Motor Vehicle Tax.

The release pointed out that the emergency exits in 293 buses were found non-functional, while 227 buses were found to be illegally ferrying goods. A total of 147 buses were carrying excess passengers, 72 without speed governors, and 40 buses collected excess fare from passengers, it said.

The release said that Rs 1.87 crore was collected in fines from the owners of the offending buses. The special drive focused on taking action against buses that were overcharging passengers by taking advantage of the summer rush, it added.

Also Read

Poor diligence while granting driving licences is costing lives on roads

Swiggy, Zomato flag 'misinterpretation' of bike-taxi ban order by Delhi RTO

Mumbai transport takes 400 buses off roads as 3 CNG buses catch fire

Sukhu flags off 20 new e-buses of HRTC, to replace 1,500 buses in phases

Number of road accident deaths in Maharashtra up by over 2,000 in 3 years

Project-75I: What is it, and how has it progressed since 1997?

Incessant rain, flash floods, landslides ravage Himachal Pradesh's Manali

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi, touches 207.49 mt mark

22 injured as private bus rams into trailer truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Monsoon fury in Himachal persists, 15 Russian tourists stranded in Kasol

Topics :MaharashtraBusestransportRTOTransport Department

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story