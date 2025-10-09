Sabarimala gold-plating row heats up Kerala politics: What we know so far

The Sabarimala temple gold-plating controversy continues to stir political and public uproar in Kerala. The state Assembly witnessed disruptions for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, even as the Kerala High Court constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe discrepancies in the case.

The row, involving one of southern India’s most revered temples, has drawn sharp criticism from devotees and triggered a political backlash against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

What is Sabarimala gold-plating controversy?

The dispute centres on the 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Sabarimala temple, which were sent to Chennai for gold plating but reportedly returned with a loss of nearly 4.5 kg in weight.

The The story begins in 1999, when the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), responsible for the upkeep of Hindu temples in southern Kerala, undertook gold plating for the idols using 30 kg of gold sponsored by Vijay Mallya, then chairman of the United Breweries Group. Of this, 1.564 kg was specifically used for cladding the Dwarapalakas, as certified by UB Group and reported by The News Minute. In 2019, Unnikrishnan Potty, a Bengaluru-based Malayali with deep connections, arranged restoration of the idols. However, official handover documents described the items simply as "copper plates", omitting the existing gold plating, according to a report by The Indian Express. The idols were sent to Chennai-based Smart Creations for restoration, violating TDB protocol which mandates repairs to be done at the temple under supervision.

The idols reportedly returned to the temple after 39 days, but their weight had fallen by 4.5 kg — from 42.8 kg to 38.2 kg — raising suspicions of possible misappropriation. Following defects in the plating six years on, the TDB returned the valuables to the same company for repairs due to its 40-year warranty. Unnikrishnan was again at the helm of repairs, according to The Indian Express report. How did the case come to light? The case came to the fore on September 9 this year when Sabarimala Special Commissioner informed a division bench of the Kerala High Court about the unauthorised removal of gold cladding on September 7, and its dispatch to Chennai for repairs without prior judicial intimation.

The court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, expressing serious concern over management lapses and possible violations of its earlier orders. What irregularities did the court uncover? According to The Indian Express report, the high court found several inconsistencies in the records and handling of temple property: - Gold shortfall of 4.54 kg: The copper panels sent for plating in 2019 weighed 42.8 kg but returned at 38.258 kg, with no explanation or report filed. - Breach of protocol: The items were sent to Chennai without the court’s permission or informing the Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

- Poor documentation: Key registers lacked entries on gold quantity and installation dates, while audit trails were incomplete. Unregistered items: Idol base plates, or 'peedhams', were discovered at the residence of Potty’s relative, indicating possible concealment of temple property. In response, the high court formed a SIT headed by ADGP H Venkatesh, with officers including S Sasidharan, Assistant Director of the Kerala Police Academy. The SIT has been instructed to complete the probe within six weeks. Unnikrishnan Potty's 'questionable antecedents' The court described Unnikrishnan Potty as “a person with questionable antecedents", noting his influence within temple circles. According to The Indian Express report, Potty is a former assistant to the Sabarimala temple priest and was known for arranging VIP darshans. He also maintained close ties with influential politicians and officials.

In his defence, Potty claimed he received only copper plates and was unaware they had been gold-plated earlier, reported Ommanorama. He claimed that any loss of gold could have occurred during the electroplating process, suggesting the metal might have been “diluted into acid". Political reactions and Assembly disruptions The controversy has sparked a political storm in Kerala. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) accused the LDF government of a “gold heist", alleging systemic corruption within temple administration. The opposition has demanded the resignation of the Devaswom Minister and TDB President, and called for a CBI inquiry. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also escalated protests, accusing the government of betraying devotees and calling for the dissolution of the TDB. It warned of pressing for a central investigation if the state fails to act.