India among most technologically inclusive societies: Modi at Fintech Fest

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, attended the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Thursday.
Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “India is one of the most technologically inclusive societies today because of the democratisation of technology in the last decade.” He said India is witnessing around 20 billion transactions worth ₹25 lakh crore through UPI every month.
Reflecting on his earlier visit to the fest, Modi recalled, “Last time when I came to this event, the 2024 elections were still ahead. I had said then that I would return for the next event. At that time, you all clapped the loudest... At that time, the people sitting here with political knowledge had accepted that ‘Modi aa raha hai’...”
Describing Mumbai, Modi called it “the city of energy, the city of enterprise and the city of endless possibilities”. He emphasised India’s democratic spirit, saying, “India is mother of democracy”.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his two-day visit to India, called the recently-signed trade deal as “the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done”. Speaking at the event, Starmer thanked PM Modi for the partnership, saying, “This is a huge win for both nations.”
Highlighting investment opportunities, Starmer added, “UK, India natural partners in fintech, I want the UK to be number one choice for investment in finance and fintech.”
Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Keir Starmer for a delegation-level discussion in Mumbai on Thursday. At the discussion, PM Modi said, “Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement [CETA].”
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.