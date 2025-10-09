India among most technologically inclusive societies: Modi at Fintech Fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, attended the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “India is one of the most technologically inclusive societies today because of the democratisation of technology in the last decade.” He said India is witnessing around 20 billion transactions worth ₹25 lakh crore through UPI every month.

Reflecting on his earlier visit to the fest, Modi recalled, “Last time when I came to this event, the 2024 elections were still ahead. I had said then that I would return for the next event. At that time, you all clapped the loudest... At that time, the people sitting here with political knowledge had accepted that ‘Modi aa raha hai’...”