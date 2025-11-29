Home / India News / Sabarimala missing gold: Chennithala accuses Kerala CM of shielding accused

Sabarimala missing gold: Chennithala accuses Kerala CM of shielding accused

He alleged that CM Vijayan was trying to protect them and others accused in the gold missing case

Ramesh Chennithala, UB Venkatesh
The Congress leader further said that the missing of Lord Ayyappa's gold has hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees across the world (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to protect the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

The incident had hurt the sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees across the world, he said, and added that the government was the prime accused in the case.

The Congress leader said former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), A Padmakumar and N Vasu, had already been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), but they could not do anything alone without "political support".

He alleged that CM Vijayan was trying to protect them and others accused in the gold missing case.

Referring to the reported reference of Padmakumar about the involvement of a "god-like person" in the case, Chennithala said, "in Marxist party who is god-like other than Pinarayi Vijayan?"  "The present investigation into the case is not extending to the ministers as they have the support of the CM and the government. People of the state have great concern about this," he alleged while talking to reporters here.

The Congress leader further said that the missing of Lord Ayyappa's gold has hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees across the world.

Stating that devotees are offering valuables, including gold at Sabarimala with utmost dedication, he also cited the example of an Ayyappa devotee in his constituency who was worried whether the gold utensils dedicated by him at the hill shrine are still there or went missing.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has been at the centre of a huge political controversy over the loss of gold for some time. A Special Investigation Team is probing the loss of gold and related complaints, and several persons, including two former presidents of the TDB, have been arrested in this regard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Engaging in disputes not India's nature, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Cyclone Ditwah: 54 flights cancelled amid heavy rains, Tamil Nadu on alert

National Herald case: Court defers order on ED's chargesheet until Dec 16

EC directs West Bengal DGP to protect poll officials during SIR exercise

3 children die after fever in UP's Kushinagar; health dept launches probe

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala govtCongressIndian National CongressSabarimala caseSabarimala

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story