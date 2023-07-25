Sagarmala project: Govt undertaking 113 projects in Andhra Pradesh

The government has identified 113 projects for implementation in Andhra Pradesh under the Sagarmala Programme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.2 trillion, the govt said in a press release. These projects range from various categories and include the modernisation of existing ports and terminals, RoRo & tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, industrialisation around ports, skill development, and technology centres, among others.

Out of these projects, 36 projects have been completed which cost Rs 32,000 crore, whereas, 77 projects worth Rs 91,000 crore are under different stages of execution and development.

The release said that the government is conducting regular meetings with the stakeholders and keeping a close eye on the projects to understand the concerns and issues obstructing the implementation of projects.

Additionally, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways schedules meetings to encourage coastal states and union territories to hold State Sagarmala Committee (SSC) along with the Maritime States Development Council (MSDC).

What is Sagarmala Project?