Sagarmala project: Govt undertaking 113 projects in Andhra Pradesh

Out of these projects, 36 projects have been completed which cost Rs 32,000 crore, whereas, 77 projects worth Rs 91,000 crore are under different stages of execution and development

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
The government has identified 113 projects for implementation in Andhra Pradesh under the Sagarmala Programme at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.2 trillion, the govt said in a press release. These projects range from various categories and include the modernisation of existing ports and terminals, RoRo & tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, industrialisation around ports, skill development, and technology centres, among others.

Out of these projects, 36 projects have been completed which cost Rs 32,000 crore, whereas, 77 projects worth Rs 91,000 crore are under different stages of execution and development.

The release said that the government is conducting regular meetings with the stakeholders and keeping a close eye on the projects to understand the concerns and issues obstructing the implementation of projects.

Additionally, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways schedules meetings to encourage coastal states and union territories to hold State Sagarmala Committee (SSC) along with the Maritime States Development Council (MSDC).

What is Sagarmala Project?

The government website on the Sagarmala project says that it is a National Perspective Plan (NPP) for the comprehensive development of India's 7,500 km coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and maritime sector. The Sagarmala concept was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 25th, 2015.

Annexure I

 

Completed

Under Implementation

Under Development

Pillar

# of Project

Total Project Cost (Rs. Cr)

# of Project

Total Project Cost (Rs. Cr)

# of Project

Total Project Cost (Rs. Cr)

Port Modernization

10

1801

11

26174

8

7820

Port Connectivity

17

9574

20

31947

9

9403

Port led Industrialization

4

20088

6

11965

 

 

Coastal Community Development

2

574

10

3246

2

92

Coastal Shipping and IWT

3

173

3

195

8

426

Grand Total

36

32210

50

73527

27

17741

 

Annexure II

 

Sr No

Name of Project

Project Pillar

Project Cost (Rs. Cr)

Implementing Agency

1

Extension of existing container terminal at VPT on DBFOT basis

Port Modernization

633.00

Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

2

Conversion of existing berths EQ-2- EQ-3- EQ-4 and part of EQ-5 into two numbers of berths - Visakhapatnam

Port Modernization

182.00

Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

3

Upgradation of OB 1 and 2 for Iron Ore Handling - Phase 1

Port Modernization

395.00

Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

4

Development of WQ N -WQ-7 and WQ-8 - Visakhapatnam

Port Modernization

243.00

Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

5

RFID system - Visakhapatnam Port

Port Modernization

7.00

Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

6

Container scanners - Visakhapatnam Port

Port Modernization

30.00

Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

7

Supply- Erection- Testing and commissioning of 2 HMCs of capacity greater than 100MT at east quay berth - Visakhapatnam Port

Port Modernization

39.00

Vishakhapatnam Port Authority

8

Construction of coastal Berth at VPT

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

