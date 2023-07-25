Sagarmala project: Govt undertaking 113 projects in Andhra Pradesh

Annexure I
|
|
Completed
|
Under Implementation
|
Under Development
|
Pillar
|
# of Project
|
Total Project Cost (Rs. Cr)
|
# of Project
|
Total Project Cost (Rs. Cr)
|
# of Project
|
Total Project Cost (Rs. Cr)
|
Port Modernization
|
10
|
1801
|
11
|
26174
|
8
|
7820
|
Port Connectivity
|
17
|
9574
|
20
|
31947
|
9
|
9403
|
Port led Industrialization
|
4
|
20088
|
6
|
11965
|
|
|
Coastal Community Development
|
2
|
574
|
10
|
3246
|
2
|
92
|
Coastal Shipping and IWT
|
3
|
173
|
3
|
195
|
8
|
426
|
Grand Total
|
36
|
32210
|
50
|
73527
|
27
|
17741
Annexure II
|
Sr No
|
Name of Project
|
Project Pillar
|
Project Cost (Rs. Cr)
|
Implementing Agency
|
1
|
Extension of existing container terminal at VPT on DBFOT basis
|
Port Modernization
|
633.00
|
Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|
2
|
Conversion of existing berths EQ-2- EQ-3- EQ-4 and part of EQ-5 into two numbers of berths - Visakhapatnam
|
Port Modernization
|
182.00
|
Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|
3
|
Upgradation of OB 1 and 2 for Iron Ore Handling - Phase 1
|
Port Modernization
|
395.00
|
Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|
4
|
Development of WQ N -WQ-7 and WQ-8 - Visakhapatnam
|
Port Modernization
|
243.00
|
Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|
5
|
RFID system - Visakhapatnam Port
|
Port Modernization
|
7.00
|
Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|
6
|
Container scanners - Visakhapatnam Port
|
Port Modernization
|
30.00
|
Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|
7
|
Supply- Erection- Testing and commissioning of 2 HMCs of capacity greater than 100MT at east quay berth - Visakhapatnam Port
|
Port Modernization
|
39.00
|
Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|
8
|
Construction of coastal Berth at VPT
|