Sale of pesticides worth Rs 18.82 crore banned over quality issues in Maha

Maha agriculture department has banned the sale of pesticides and fertilisers worth Rs 18.82 cr in Akola district after an inspection showed that they did not meet quality standards, officials said

Press Trust of India Akola
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
The Maharashtra agriculture department has banned the sale of pesticides and fertilisers worth Rs 18.82 crore in Akola district after an inspection showed that they did not meet quality standards, officials said.

To ensure the supply of good quality inputs to farmers ahead of the Kharif season, the department collected samples of pesticides and fertilisers from 63 godowns.

Of these, the samples of 36 companies had various deficiencies, the department said in a release on Monday.

The department then banned the sale of these companies' stocks, worth about Rs 18.82 crore, lying in the godowns, it said.

Topics :MaharashtraPesticidesFertilizers

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

