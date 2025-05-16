CAIT calls for boycott of Turkiye, Azerbaijan over 'support' to Pakistan

Traders' lobby CAIT on Friday decided to boycott all trade and commercial engagement with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing their recent "support" for Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

According to CAIT, the decision includes a nationwide boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods, with traders across India halting imports from these countries.

The association also stated that Indian exporters, importers, and business delegations will be discouraged from any engagement with companies or institutions based in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

The traders' lobby shared that a memorandum will be submitted to the ministry of commerce and industry and the ministry of external affairs, urging policy-level review of all commercial ties with these nations.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also declared that the business community will boycott Indian films shot in Turkey and Azerbaijan. It also warned corporate houses against filming any product promotions in these two countries.

The decisions were taken at a National Conference of Trade Leaders convened by CAIT here, where representatives from around 24 states participated.

"The resolution comes in response to the recent stand taken by Turkey and Azerbaijan in open support of Pakistan, at a time when India is facing a sensitive and critical national security situation.

"The collective Indian trading community views this as a betrayal, particularly considering the humanitarian and diplomatic support extended to both countries in the past by India and especially by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their respective crises," CAIT said in a statement.