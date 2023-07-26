Home / India News / SC 'amazed' at order passed by Allahabad HC, calls it self-contradictory

SC 'amazed' at order passed by Allahabad HC, calls it self-contradictory

From Gyanvapi to ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure, here are important developments from the apex court on Wednesday

BS Web Team
Days after the Supreme Court held as

Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was "amazed" to see an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed a plea by five accused seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case but granted them protection against coercive steps for two months, terming it "self-contradictory".

The high court had in May 2022 rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by five accused in a case registered in Saharanpur district under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

After the application was rejected, the counsel for the applicants had prayed before the high court that they may be afforded the liberty to move the discharge application and, till its disposal, coercive steps may not be taken against them.

“In view of above, it is provided that the applicants may move discharge application as aforesaid. For a period of two months from today no coercive measures shall be adopted against applicants,” the high court had said in its order.

Here's a list of important developments in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 26

-Centre moves SC seeking extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra tenure till Oct 15

Days after the Supreme Court held as "illegal" the repeated extension granted to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the Centre on Wednesday moved the apex court seeking his continuance till October 15, saying his absence during the ongoing FATF review will adversely impact India's national interests.

-SC revives plea of Gyanvapi panel which was disposed while staying ASI survey on mosque premises

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a Gyanvapi panel plea it inadvertently disposed of on July 24 while staying an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the mosque premises to determine if it was built upon a temple.

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 26

-Take no action on notice to mosques for encroachment, Delhi HC tells Railways

 HC directed the Railways not to take any action pursuant to its notices pasted on two mosques on Tilak Marg and Babar Road for removal of "unauthorised" structures and "encroachment" from its land.

-High Court refuses advance hearing of plea challenging dissolution of Jamia teachers’ association

The Delhi High Court refused to advance the hearing of a petition assailing the order of Jamia Millia Islamia dissolving an association of its teachers.

-Delhi HC saddened by insensitive approach of authorities in employment of persons with disabilities

Observing that the authorities are dealing with matters relating to persons with disabilities in a "casual, cavalier and insensitive manner", HC expressed its anguish over the "sorry state of affairs"

-Educational institutions should have robust system for preservation of records, says Delhi HC

Delhi HC said education institutions should have robust system for preservation of records and called upon Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to adopt practices like digitisation for it.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

