SC-appointed SIT on black money to submit interim report within 15 days

After coming to power in May 2014, the Narendra Modi government, in its first cabinet meeting, approved the appointment of the SIT as directed by the Supreme Court

It will be thew ninth interim report. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money will submit its ninth interim report to the apex court within 15 days, the panel's vice-chairman Justice (Retired) Arijit Pasayat said here on Monday.

After coming to power in May 2014, the Narendra Modi government, in its first cabinet meeting, approved the appointment of the SIT as directed by the Supreme Court.

We have already submitted eight reports to the Supreme Court while the ninth report will be submitted within 15 days, Justice Pasayat told reporters here.

To a question, he said it would not be the last report as work is going on.

The SIT vice-chairman came here on Monday on a three-day visit to the state.

He is likely to hold a meeting of officers from IT, ED, Customs and Excise and Central Board of Indirect Tax departments in Cuttack on August 28. Director of ED Rahul Navin is also scheduled to attend the meeting.


First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

