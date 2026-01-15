SC backs revenue in Tiger Global case, allows India to tax Flipkart gains

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that capital gains arising from Tiger Global’s Mauritius-based investment entities’ 2018 exit from Flipkart are taxable in India, as the transactions amounted to impermissible tax avoidance.

Ruling in favour of the income tax department, a Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside an August 2024 judgment of the Delhi High Court, which had granted treaty relief to Tiger Global International II, III and IV Holdings, and restored an adverse order passed by the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR).

The Supreme Court held that the Revenue had established, at least prima facie, that the investment structure was designed to avoid Indian tax and therefore attracted the statutory bar under Section 245R(2) of the Income Tax Act, which prevents advance rulings in cases involving tax avoidance.

Section 245R(2) of India’s Income Tax Act outlines the conditions under which the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) must reject an application. “Though it is permissible in law for an assessee to plan his transaction so as to avoid the levy of tax, once the mechanism is found to be illegal or a sham, it ceases to be permissible avoidance and becomes impermissible avoidance or evasion,” the court said. Flipkart exit at the centre The dispute stems from Tiger Global’s exit from Flipkart following Walmart Inc.’s acquisition of a controlling stake in the e-commerce major in 2018. Tiger Global’s investments were routed through Mauritius-based entities, which held shares in a Singapore-incorporated company whose value was derived substantially from assets and operations located in India.

The assessees claimed exemption from capital gains tax under the India–Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), relying on tax residency certificates issued by Mauritian authorities and arguing that the transactions were genuine and commercially driven. However, Indian tax authorities denied treaty benefits, contending that the Mauritius entities lacked real commercial substance and that effective control and decision-making lay outside Mauritius. The tax department also argued that the arrangement was structured primarily to avoid Indian tax. Insisting that Tiger Global Mauritius lacked “substance”, the tax authorities raised a demand of Rs 14,500 crore (over $1.7 billion at current exchange rates), disregarding the tax residency certificate (TRC) that Tiger Global had obtained from the Mauritian authorities.

AAR, High Court, and reversal In 2020, the AAR declined to entertain Tiger Global’s applications for advance rulings, holding that the transactions were prima facie designed for tax avoidance and were therefore hit by the jurisdictional bar under the Act. It stated that the India–Mauritius treaty did not intend to exempt capital gains arising from the transfer of shares in non-Indian companies. The Delhi High Court later quashed the AAR’s order, holding that the assessees were entitled to treaty benefits and that their gains were not taxable in India. The Revenue challenged this ruling before the Supreme Court.

Allowing the tax department’s appeals, the Supreme Court held that the High Court had erred in interfering with the AAR’s findings. It observed that the Revenue was entitled to examine whether the claim for treaty exemption was lawful and whether the arrangement qualified as a legitimate investment structure. “The Revenue is entitled to enquire into the transaction to determine whether the claim of the assessees for exemption is lawful,” the Bench said, adding that the evidence on record showed the arrangement did not qualify as permissible tax planning. Treaty protection not automatic The court rejected the argument that tax residency certificates alone were sufficient to secure treaty benefits. It held that treaty protection cannot be claimed where the underlying arrangement itself is impermissible.

“Once it is factually found that the unlisted equity shares were transferred pursuant to an arrangement impermissible under law, the assessees are not entitled to claim exemption under Article 13(4) of the DTAA,” the judgment said. The Bench also endorsed the tax department’s view that the capital gains arose from the transfer of shares of a foreign company deriving substantial value from Indian assets, bringing the transaction squarely within India’s taxing jurisdiction under domestic law read with treaty provisions. Emphasis on tax sovereignty In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Pardiwala placed the ruling in a broader policy and geopolitical context, underscoring the growing importance of tax sovereignty in cross-border transactions.

“Economic sovereignty is gaining importance and, in fact, occupying centre stage in geopolitical affairs,” he said, cautioning that treaty frameworks and complex offshore structures cannot be used to undermine a nation’s legitimate taxing rights. He noted that while India has entered into tax treaties to promote investment and prevent double taxation, such agreements cannot be interpreted in a manner that facilitates non-taxation through artificial arrangements. Implications “The court has held that mere possession of a tax residency certificate cannot prevent an inquiry where the interposed Mauritius entity is shown to be a conduit. Based on the amendments to the India–Mauritius DTAA and the new anti-abuse framework, the Court has affirmed that treaty benefits are unavailable where the Revenue proves that an impermissible avoidance arrangement was in place, buttressing the fact that substance, commercial reality and purpose now prevail over form,” Pallav Pradyumn Narang, partner at CA firm CNK, said.

The financial impact on Tiger Global is significant. The demand of approximately Rs 14,500 crore ($1.7 billion) exceeds the principal value of the stake sold ($1.6 billion), due to the accumulation of interest and penalties over eight years. “The India–Singapore DTAA has historically been considered safer than Mauritius because it contains a specific Limitation of Benefits (LOB) clause (Article 24A). The LOB clause sets objective criteria for substance, primarily an expenditure test (spending SGD 200,000 annually in Singapore). Investors believed that meeting this quantitative test provided a ‘safe harbour’,” Ankit Jain, partner at Ved Jain and Associates, said.

“However, the Supreme Court’s reasoning in Tiger Global—focusing on the ‘head and brain’ and ‘fraud unravels all’—can undermine the Singapore LOB protection,” he added. Talking about how the judgment will impact mergers and acquisitions, Gouri Puri, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said: “Tiger Global’s case will impact all current and prior M&A deals where tax treaty benefits have been claimed. Private equity players and FPIs need to look at their investment structures and rethink returns. Tax litigation around tax treaty claims may increase and impact the tax insurance market.” Calling the ruling a turning point, Amit Baid, head of tax at BTG Advaya, said: “This marks a major, 180-degree shift in how DTAA benefits have been claimed so far, with the Supreme Court holding that GAAR can override treaty grandfathering. The Court clarified that GAAR can apply to any arrangement where a ‘tax benefit’ is claimed on or after April 1, 2017, making both the investment cut-off date and the longevity of the structure irrelevant if it lacks commercial substance.”