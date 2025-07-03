Home / India News / SC Collegium steps up vetting of HC judges amid cash row; 371 vacant posts

SC Collegium steps up vetting of HC judges amid cash row; 371 vacant posts

The SC Collegium conducted detailed 30-minute interviews with candidates from the district judiciary and Bar over two days to assess suitability for 371 vacant High Court judge posts

Supreme Court, SC
The Supreme Court Collegium has been actively conducting interviews and meetings since July 1. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Supreme Court Collegium has adopted an intensive approach to evaluating candidates for High Court judgeship, amid heightened scrutiny following allegations of unaccounted cash found at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, Bar and Bench reported. 
The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, has been actively conducting interviews and meetings since Tuesday (July 1) with an aim to fill vacant positions in several high courts, including those of Madhya Pradesh, Patna, and Allahabad.
 

Detailed interviews held over two days

The Collegium began its deliberations on Tuesday morning and continued into Wednesday. One day was dedicated to interviewing candidates from the district judiciary, while the second day focused on lawyers from the Bar. Each candidate had a detailed session with the judges, lasting around 30 minutes. These interactions, held in both virtual and physical formats, aimed to closely assess the professional competence and suitability of the candidates, the news report said.   
 
  While the interview process itself is not unprecedented, the current Collegium has made the sessions more in-depth than in previous years. Earlier, the Collegium relied largely on inputs from the respective State governments, relevant Supreme Court judges, and Intelligence Bureau reports. 
However, following controversies involving members of the higher judiciary, the Collegium has shifted to a more hands-on evaluation method. Under former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the practice of face-to-face interviews was revived, and the current Collegium has not only continued this practice but made it more intensive, Bar and Bench reported.
 

Judicial appointments during vacation

These interviews are taking place during the Supreme Court’s summer vacation, a time when judges typically handle administrative responsibilities, including appointments to the judiciary. The news report quoted a source as saying that as of July 1, a total of 371 judicial positions remain vacant across 25 high courts.   
 
  The Collegium’s efforts come against the backdrop of frequent disagreements with the Central government over delays in clearing judicial appointments. This friction has occasionally resulted in shortlisted candidates withdrawing their consent for appointment.
In a recent comment on the issue, Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta said that “external forces” obstructing Collegium recommendations “should be dealt with sternly”.

Topics :Supreme CourtHigh CourtBS Web Reportsjudges appointment

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

