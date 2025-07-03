Odisha ranks 5th in school education, Naveen Patnaik credits BJD's scheme

Odisha has achieved a tangible change in the school education system and ranked 5th in the country as per the Performance Grading Index (PGI-2.) between 2019-20 and 2023-2024 when BJD president Naveen Patnaik was the chief minister, officials said on Thursday.
The state was ranked 14th rank in 2019-2020.
The PGI 2.0 evaluates school education through 73 indicators across two categories: Outcomes and Governance & Management.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik posted on X: "Glad to share that #Odisha has earned 5th rank nationally in School Grading System, as per Performance Grading Index (PGI-2.0) Report released by Government of India. Odisha has achieved score of 595.6 and secured PRACHESTA-3 grade for the academic year 2023-24, up from 14th in 2019. The PGI 2.0 evaluates school education through 73 indicators across two categories: Outcomes and Governance & Management." Patnaik was the chief minister of Odisha between 2000 and 2024. He is now the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly after the BJD lost the Assembly elections to the BJP in 2024.
"Under our #5T initiative, we transformed about 7,000 schools to unleash new aspirations and open new horizons for school students. We always believed that #NewOdisha will be built by empowering every child with the power of education. Glad that the robust foundation for government school education helping students excel. Thank all the teachers, parents, administrators and support staff for the huge transformation," Patnaik said.
The report released by the Ministry of Education shows that Odisha also topped the "access" domain, achieving the highest grade, with a score range of 941-1000.
The PGI evaluates school education across two categories: Outcomes, and Governance and Management, using 73 indicators.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
