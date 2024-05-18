Home / India News / SC Collegium recommends two judges as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

It noted that the Collegium of the Gauhati High Court had unanimously recommended on April 1 the names of these two judges for appointment as permanent judges

May 18 2024
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre the names of two additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, recommended that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from July 29, 2024.

"... the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and Justice Mitali Thakuria, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court against the existing vacancies," said one of the Collegium resolutions uploaded on the apex court website.

It noted that the Collegium of the Gauhati High Court had unanimously recommended on April 1 the names of these two judges for appointment as permanent judges.

"The chief ministers of the States of Assam, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governors of the States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation," the resolution said.

It noted that with a view to assess the merit and suitability of the two additional judges for appointment as permanent judges, the Supreme Court Collegium scrutinised the material placed on record, including the opinion of the consultee-judges and the report of the judgement evaluation committee.

"Bearing in mind the above, the Collegium is of the view that Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and Justice Mitali Thakuria, additional judges, are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges," the Collegium resolution dated May 17 said.

In a separate resolution, the Supreme Court Collegium noted that the Collegium of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had on April 23 recommended that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge for a fresh term, "there being no vacancy of permanent judge against which he could be considered".

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a fresh term of one year with effect from July 29, 2024," the Supreme Court Collegium said.

May 18 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

