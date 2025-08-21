Home / India News / SC declines urgent plea against MCD notification on picking of stray dogs

SC declines urgent plea against MCD notification on picking of stray dogs

The application submitted that MCD issued the notification despite orders having been reserved by the apex court

Supreme Court, SC
A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had reserved its order in the matter. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with regard to picking up of stray dogs.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi declined to accord urgent hearing after a lawyer mentioned that an application has been filed in this regard.

The application submitted that MCD issued the notification despite orders having been reserved by the apex court.

The whole problem of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR is because of "inaction" of local authorities, the top court had said on August 14 while reserving its order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 directions passed by the apex court.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had reserved its order in the matter.

A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

It had said stray dogs would be detained in shelters and not be released on streets, colonies or public places.

The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Chhattisgarh CM on 10-day Japan, South Korea visit to attract investors

One dead, 39 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J&K

Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, Rajya Sabha 14 in Monsoon session amid protests

Influx of outsiders from Myanmar 'real, ongoing': Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Topics :Supreme CourtStray dogsMCD

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story