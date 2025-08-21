Home / India News / Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

A team of 22-25 armed commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round-the-clock

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on Wednesday morning. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union government has accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her, official sources said on Thursday.

Gupta, her official residence and the Camp Office on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area of the national capital will also be secured by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also provides protection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress party.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took charge of the Delhi chief minister's security on Thursday following the direction of the Union home ministry.

She has been granted 'Z' category central security cover following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, sources said.

Gupta, 51, was earlier being provided a top-level security cover by Delhi Police.

She was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

A team of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round-the-clock, they said.

The CRPF will put in place new measures for her security. These include regulating access to her residence, deployment of security gadgets and providing her proximate protection through male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when she moves in public, as per sources.

The CRPF also provides security to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the governors of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Karnataka apart from a number of other high-profile persons.

The VIP security cover under the central protection list begins from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus and X.

The accused who attacked Gupta was overpowered and arrested on the spot. He has been booked on the charge of attempt to murder and is currently in five-day custody of the Delhi Police which is investigating the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One dead, 39 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J&K

Lok Sabha passed 12 bills, Rajya Sabha 14 in Monsoon session amid protests

Influx of outsiders from Myanmar 'real, ongoing': Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Mumbai rain update: Yellow alert issued for city; will respite come soon?

Heavy rainfall lashes north, west India; IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentBJP

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story