One dead, 39 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J&K

One dead, 39 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J&K

The accident took place at Jatwal, when the bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from Uttar Pradesh, suffered a tyre burst and skidded off the highway near a small bridge

A rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to the hospital in Samba (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Samba/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
A bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi skidded off the Jammu-Pathankot highway and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, leaving one person dead and 39 others injured, officials said.

The accident took place at Jatwal, when the bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from Uttar Pradesh, suffered a tyre burst and skidded off the highway near a small bridge, they said.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Iqbal Singh of Amroha, they added.

A rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to the hospital in Samba. Seven of them were later admitted to AIIMS Vijaypur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AccidentBus accidentJammu and Kashmirvaishno devi

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

