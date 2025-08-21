Home / India News / Influx of outsiders from Myanmar 'real, ongoing': Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Influx of outsiders from Myanmar 'real, ongoing': Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

His remark followed Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera's statement at Manipur University that since December 31, 2024, the force has "mapped 42,000 people entering the state."

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren
Singh said the message is clear that the Northeast is "not blind to what is happening, nor is it leaving anything to chance" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh hailed the Assam Rifles for collecting biometrics of those who have been entering India illegally from Myanmar and said the influx of outsiders is "real and ongoing".

His comment comes after Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, while addressing a programme at Manipur University on Wednesday, said that from December 31, 2024, the paramilitary force had "mapped 42,000 people coming here".

"It is equally reassuring that these individuals are being kept under close watch, accommodated only at secure locations, and monitored under strict authority," Singh said on X on Wednesday evening.

He shared a video clip of the Assam Rifles DG addressing the programme.

Quoting Lakhera that "around 42,000 outsiders entered Manipur since December 2024", the former CM said, "I thank Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles, for confirming that biometrics are being collected from illegal entrants crossing the Indo-Myanmar border."  He also said, "The very need for such a measure underlines an undeniable truth that the influx of outsiders into our region is real and ongoing."  Singh said the message is clear that the Northeast is "not blind to what is happening, nor is it leaving anything to chance".

While addressing the interactive programme at the varsity, Lakhera said the biometrics of the outsiders have been taken and shared with all the agencies.

He also said that over 20 battalions of Assam Rifles are deployed along the India-Myanmar border and sought cooperation from the people to stop the influx of illegal immigrants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rain update: Yellow alert issued for city; will respite come soon?

Heavy rainfall lashes north, west India; IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

Man accused of attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sent to 5-day police custody

Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways in Uttarkashi blocked; clearance work underway

PM Modi to flag off metro services on new sections in Kolkata on Aug 22

Topics :N Biren SinghBiren SinghManipurMyanmar

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story