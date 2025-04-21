Home / India News / Delhi riots: Court extends stay on probe against Kapil Mishra till May 7

Delhi riots: Court extends stay on probe against Kapil Mishra till May 7

On April 9, the judge stayed the probe against Mishra till April 21 on an application filed by the minister against a magisterial court order

Kapil Mishra
A court extended the stay on further investigation into Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots till May 7. | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
A court here on Monday extended the stay on further investigation into Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots till May 7.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after she was told that the notice issued by the court to some of the respondents on April 9 could not be served.

On April 9, the judge stayed the probe against Mishra till April 21 on an application filed by the minister against a magisterial court order.

Judge Baweja issued notice to Ilyas and others on April 9 and directed them to respond by April 21.

Senior advocate P K Dubey appeared for Mishra and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad represented Delhi Police.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia said on April 1 that a cognisable offence was "prima facie" found that needed to be investigated.

"It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence. Further probe required," the magistrate said.

He was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident, Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of an FIR against Mishra. Delhi Police had opposed the move, saying Mishra had no role in the riots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kapil MishraBJPDelhi court

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

