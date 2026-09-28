SC fixes time frame for EC to decide dispute over TMC's name, symbol

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to decide the dispute between the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress over the party name and "flowers and grass" election symbol.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the rival factions to complete their pleadings in the proceedings before the poll panel within four weeks.

The bench directed the Election Commission to decide the issue within three months after the parties complete their pleadings.

The top court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the EC's decision to freeze the TMC's name and party symbol.