Home / India News / SC fixes time frame for EC to decide dispute over TMC's name, symbol

SC fixes time frame for EC to decide dispute over TMC's name, symbol

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the rival factions to complete their pleadings in the proceedings before the poll panel in 4 weeks

SC, Supreme Court
The bench directed the Election Commission to decide the issue within three months after the parties complete their pleadings (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to decide the dispute between the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress over the party name and "flowers and grass" election symbol.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the rival factions to complete their pleadings in the proceedings before the poll panel within four weeks.

The bench directed the Election Commission to decide the issue within three months after the parties complete their pleadings. 

ALSO READ: Form 6 row: What changed, what SC said and what remains disputed

The top court passed the order while hearing a plea filed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the EC's decision to freeze the TMC's name and party symbol.

The Election Commission had allotted separate names and symbols to the two rival factions following its interim decision to bar both groups from using the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and its reserved symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.

In its interim order, the poll panel, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

Assembly bypolls to Nandigram in East Medinipur district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district of West Bengal are scheduled for October 6, with vote counting on October 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sachin Tendulkar announces partnership with OpenAI, says exploring ChatGPT

Delhi pollution curbs: Parking fees to double, 50% staff to work from home

India launches first LNG train: How is it different from a hydrogen train?

El Nino may turn 'very strong' by late 2026, raising risks for India: IRI

IndusInd Bank CEO Rajiv Anand says his name 'unmapped' from voter roll

Topics :Supreme CourtElection CommissionTMC

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Next Story