India launches first LNG train: How is it different from a hydrogen train?

Indian Railways has added liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its list of alternative fuels, launching the country's first LNG-diesel dual-fuel train from Sabarmati in Gujarat on September 27.

The move comes just over two months after India introduced its first hydrogen-powered train, giving the railways two very different technologies for reducing fuel costs and mitigating emissions.

The new train does not run on LNG alone. Its two 1,400-horsepower Driving Power Cars (DPCs) have been converted to run on a combination of LNG and diesel, allowing the same engine to use either fuel depending on availability and operating requirements.

The system is designed to replace around 40 per cent of diesel consumption with LNG. Indian Railways estimates annual fuel savings of about ₹11.9 lakh per DPC, or around ₹23.9 lakh for an eight-coach rake, based on trial data.

India’s first Hydrogen-powered train The railways flagged off the country's first hydrogen-powered train on July 17, 2026, a milestone in its shift from coal and steam to cleaner energy sources. Using oxygen from the atmosphere, hydrogen onboard is converted into electricity which powers the train, eliminating combustion and dependence on an external power supply. The process does not involve the emission of direct tailpipe carbon emissions, with the only by-product being the water vapour. The two power cars, one at each end, produce 1,200 kW of power per DPC, together enough to push the entire train up to 110 kilometres per hour. How the hydrogen train differs from an LNG train Despite being grouped under the broader category of alternative-fuel trains, the LNG and hydrogen engines work in very different ways.

The LNG train has an internal-combustion engine. LNG is stored onboard in liquid form and fed to a modified engine alongside diesel. In simple terms, natural gas replaces a portion of the diesel burned by an existing propulsion system. The hydrogen train has no combustion engine. Hydrogen is fed into fuel cells, where it reacts electrochemically with oxygen to generate electricity. This power, supported by onboard batteries, drives the train's traction system. This makes the distinction important: LNG is primarily a fuel-switching strategy, while hydrogen involves a change in the propulsion system itself. What happens to emissions? The two technologies also differ sharply on emissions.

Being a hydrocarbon, LNG combustion still involves the release of carbon dioxide. However, replacing part of the diesel used by the engine can significantly reduce emissions of CO₂, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, according to Indian Railways. While the reaction onboard the hydrogen train produces electricity and water vapour, with no smoke or tailpipe carbon emissions. Why LNG when hydrogen is already here? LNG and hydrogen offer two different ways to reduce diesel dependence. LNG allows existing diesel engines to run partly on natural gas, making it a relatively easier transition without completely replacing the existing propulsion system. Hydrogen requires a more fundamental shift to fuel-cell-based electric propulsion, along with new infrastructure for producing, storing and refuelling hydrogen.