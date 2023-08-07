Home / India News / SC forms all-women judicial panel for humanitarian aspects in Manipur

SC forms all-women judicial panel for humanitarian aspects in Manipur

Former High Court judges and IPS officer appointed to oversee rehabilitation, investigation, and trust restoration

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
The Supreme Court (SC) has formed an all-women judicial panel to address the aftermath of the Manipur violence, according to a report by India Today. Led by former Jammu & Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, the committee includes Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon. This move aims to oversee various aspects beyond the investigation, such as relief, rehabilitation, and compensation for those affected by the violence.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who heads the bench, emphasised that the committee's role extends beyond investigation, encompassing vital aspects of recovery and rebuilding. "It has been constituted to look into aspects other than investigation including rehabilitation, compensation," stated the CJI. The primary goal behind this decision is to restore public confidence, reinforce faith in the rule of law, and rebuild trust within the affected community.

To ensure a comprehensive approach, the SC has also appointed former IPS officer Datta Padsalgikar to supervise the investigation and report back to the court. The court is proposing the involvement of five officers, each holding the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), from other states to oversee the ongoing CBI investigation.

Furthermore, the apex court plans to direct 42 Special Investigation Teams (SITs), established by the government, to be under the supervision of six DIG rank officers from outside Manipur. These SITs will include an inspector from outside Manipur to ensure an unbiased and thorough examination of the incidents.

Clarifying its stance on trial transfers, the court stated, "It is premature to transfer trials. We are still at this stage of the investigation. We are asking for reports from the committee," as stated by the CJI. 

During the proceedings, Attorney General R Venkataramani emphasised a systematic approach to the case, stating that progression should occur "stage by stage" and discouraging hasty actions. The Attorney General submitted a report addressing issues, including case segregation, highlighting the government's mature handling of the situation.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that it might be premature to distrust the police entirely. Despite acknowledging a breakdown of law and order in Manipur on August 1, the Supreme Court criticised the state police for sluggish and inadequate handling of incidents involving ethnic violence, particularly those targeting women. This new all-women judicial panel aims to rectify these shortcomings and ensure a more equitable and just response to the challenges posed by the Manipur violence.

Topics :Supreme CourtManipurBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

