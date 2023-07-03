Home / India News / SC gets an update: Wifi, virtual meetings, LED screens in courtrooms

SC gets an update: Wifi, virtual meetings, LED screens in courtrooms

This system enables unhindered remote participation, increasing the accessibility and connectivity of courtrooms manifold

BS Web Team New Delhi
Since CJI Chandrachud took office last November, he has taken a keen interest in optimising the use of technology in all processes

Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
The courtrooms of the Chief Justice of India and the two most senior judges in the Supreme Court of India have received modern-day updates as their chambers have done away with the large stockpiles of judgements since 1950 and replaced them with futuristic IT-enabled paraphernalia, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.
Citing a senior official from the apex court, the report said, "As the SC reopens on Monday after the summer vacation, courtrooms 1 to 3 will see futuristic features to bring a technologically advanced environment to the courtrooms." As a part of the overhaul, inspired by the vision of CJI DY Chandrachud of using technology in the judicial systems, the courtrooms have been made energy-efficient, the official said.

 
What has changed?

As the courtrooms come to the sight of the public on Monday after the summer break, a state-of-the-art digital video conferencing (VC) system will be visible, which will be used for communication and collaboration. This system enables unhindered remote participation, increasing the accessibility and connectivity of courtrooms manifold.
An SC notification released on Sunday, July 2, said that a wifi facility has been installed for advocates, litigants, journalists, and others. The notification said, "For the present, this facility will be available at the CJI's court, court no 2 to 5, including the corridor and plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of the plaza canteen and press lounge - I & II, with effect from Monday," the notification read.

CJI Chandrachud's emphasis
Since CJI Chandrachud took office last November, he has taken a keen interest in optimising the use of technology in all processes. He has underlined the key role technology can play in ensuring timely justice for the most deprived citizens of the country.

Elaborating on the extent of changes brought to the tech infrastructure at the apex court, a senior court official told ToI that lawyers and litigants would see the transformation of virtual courtrooms for the first three most senior judges-led benches. To this end, a futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, the official added.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

