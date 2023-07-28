Home / India News / LS passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill after Pralhad Joshi moves it

LS passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill after Pralhad Joshi moves it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill which seeks to grant exploration licence to private sector players for critical minerals.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, also empowers the central government to exclusively auction mining lease and composite licence for certain critical minerals.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The opposition members were protesting in the house over the Manipur issue.

The amendments in the bill will be a game changer. We are going to produce 1 billion tonne of coal and make India self sufficient in the energy sector, Joshi said.

"We have decided to stop coal import by 2025-26," he added.

The bill was later passed by voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition members.

Topics :Lok SabhaPralhad JoshiCoal imports

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

