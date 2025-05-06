SC makes assets of 21 judges public after April resolution decision

The Supreme Court of India on Monday shared the assets and liability details of 21 out of the 33 judges of the top court. The decision to make the details of the assets of the judges follows a full-court resolution passed on April 1 this year. The list with the details was shared late on Monday night.

Outgoing Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has Rs 55.75 lakh in a fixed deposit, a three-bedroom DDA flat in south Delhi, and a four-bedroom apartment measuring 2,446 square feet in the Commonwealth Games Village, according to the declaration on the website. He also has a 56 per cent share in a four-bedroom flat in Sispal Vihar, Sector 49 of Gurugram, measuring 2016 sq.ft. super area and share in a house and land at Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

CJI Khanna has Rs 1.06 crore in a public provident fund, Rs 1,77,89,000 in a general provident fund, pays a yearly premium of Rs 29,625 for a LIC Money Back Policy and holds shares worth Rs 14,000, according to the website. Among movable assets, CJI Khanna has 250 grams of gold, 2 kilograms of silver, which is mostly inherited and gifted and a 2015 Maruti Swift car.

The incoming Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai has more than Rs 19.63 lakh as deposits in the bank, a house in Maharashtra's Amravati inherited from his deceased father, apartments in Mumbai's Bandra and Delhi's Defence Colony, and agricultural lands in Amravati and Nagpur. He has also declared movable assets including gold ornaments and jewellery worth Rs 5.25 lakh, his spouse has jewellery worth Rs 29.70 lakh and a cash deposit of Rs 61,320.

"The full court of the Supreme Court of India has on April 1, 2025, decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received," a release issued by the court said.

Additionally, the top court has also shared the details of the process of appointment of judges to the high courts, which includes the role assigned to the High Court Collegiums, the role of and inputs received from the state governments, Union of India and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website.

Regarding the process of appointments, the court said, "The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as high court judges during the period from November 9, 2022 to May 5, 2025, including the names, high court, source -- whether from service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by the Department of Justice, date of appointment, special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman) and whether the candidate is related to any sitting or retired High Court/Supreme Court judge, have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website."