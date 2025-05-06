Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SYL canal row: SC directs Punjab, Haryana to cooperate with Centre

SYL canal row: SC directs Punjab, Haryana to cooperate with Centre

The bench said it would hear the matter on August 13 if it is not resolved by then

Supreme Court

The dispute between the two states has been lingering on for decades.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to cooperate with the Centre to resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal row.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih was informed by the Centre that it has already taken effective steps to resolve the issue amicably.

"We direct both the states to cooperate with the Union of India in arriving at an amicable solution," the bench said.

The bench said it would hear the matter on August 13 if it is not resolved by then. 

"We have made efforts for mediation, but the states have to walk the talk," Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench.

 

Also Read

gavel

Of 221 HC judge recommendations since Nov 2022, 29 await Centre's nod

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Govt weighing next move after SC's JSW-BPSL order: DFS Secretary M Nagaraju

Supreme Court, SC

SC puts assets, appointment process of judges in public for transparency

PremiumSupreme Court, SC

SC flags RP's failures in Bhushan Power and Steel's insolvency plan

Bitcoin

Trading in Bitcoin in India is refined way of doing Hawala business: SC

The SYL canal was conceptualised for the effective allocation of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The project envisaged a 214-km canal, of which 122 km was to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory, but Punjab, which launched the construction work in 1982, later shelved it.

The dispute between the two states has been lingering on for decades.

The top court had on January 15, 2002, ruled in favour of Haryana in a suit filed by it in 1996 and directed the Punjab government to construct its portion of the SYL canal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana revises excise policy: No liquor shops in small villages, new rules

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

At least 6 dead in Shahjahanpur road accident, UP CM Yogi takes cognisance

Shah Rukh Khan, met gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan makes Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi outfit: 'For my kids'

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 5 Kolkata sites over irregularities in NRI quota medical admission

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM urges Jaishankar to act over Sri Lanka's rising attacks on fishermen

Topics : Supreme Court Punjab Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon