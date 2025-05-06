Home / India News / Teacher exam aspirants protest near Bihar CM's home, police disperse crowd

Teacher exam aspirants protest near Bihar CM's home, police disperse crowd

A large number of protesters, carrying placards, raised slogans against the state government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

protest, patna protest, student protest, patna student protest
Representative Image: Protesters claimed that several persons were injured in the baton-charge, which the officials denied. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chaos erupted near the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Tuesday when police baton-charged aspirants who had staged a sit-in demanding the release of supplementary results of a teacher recruitment exam.

The demonstrators, demanding the release of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) supplementary result, staged the demonstration outside the gates of the CM's residence on 1 Anne Marg. The entire area is a high-security zone and no such protest is allowed.

A large number of protesters, carrying placards, raised slogans against the state government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), which conducted the exam. 

Anu Kumari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sachiwalay-1, requested the protesters to immediately vacate the area as such activities are restricted there.

When the protesters refused to budge, police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the aspirants. The SDPO, however, refused to speak to reporters.

Protesters claimed that several persons were injured in the baton-charge, which the officials denied.

Also Read

Caste Census: Tejashwi Yadav urges PM Modi to review reservation policies

Snake found in mid-day meal: Over 100 kids ill in Bihar, NHRC orders probe

Path to forming strong govt in Delhi runs through UP, Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Bihar govt ensures departure of all Pak nationals ahead of Apr 27 deadline

PM Modi flags off 4 trains, launches projects worth Rs 13,500 cr for Bihar

One of the protesting candidates, Kriti Dutta, said they have been protesting in Gardanibagh area for the last four months.

"We have approached everybody, from ministers to secretaries and MLAs but none provided us with any solution," she said.

Another candidate said that the education minister had assured them that a letter had been sent to BPSC regarding the issue but nothing has been done so far.

Despite repeated attempts, neither Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh nor Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awakash Kumar were available for their comments on the incident and how the protesters managed to enter the high-security zone.

BPSC conducted the teacher recruitment exam in March 2024 and a total of 87,774 posts were announced under TRE-3. However, only around 51,000 candidates have received appointment letters so far. The authorities had earlier promised a supplementary result, but nothing has happened so far.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who is the Indian-origin billionaire Balvinder Singh jailed in Dubai?

14 killed due to rain in Gujarat, thunderstorms expected for next few days

Authorities in Jammu review plan to enhance facilities for Amarnath Yatra

UP govt okays plan to buy 1,500 MW power via bidding from thermal plant

Kharge writes to Modi, demands all-party meet before caste census

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBihar policeTeachers

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story