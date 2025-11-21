SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea filed by the Kerala government seeking postponement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, reported Bar and Bench.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and SVN Bhatti also issued notices to the poll body on the pleas filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, challenging the revision of electoral rolls itself, the report added. The apex court listed the next hearing on November 26.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Kerala government, submitted in the court that the SIR schedule clashes directly with the state's upcoming local body elections. The petition stated that the ongoing SIR is unsuitable for the State's current electoral timetable, particularly with Local Self-Government Institution (LSGI) elections scheduled for December, reported Bar and Bench. Election schedule and SIR deadline in Kerala It further noted that according to the Constitution, along with provisions of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act, the local poll must be completed before December 21, 2025.

The plea noted that the State Election Commission has scheduled polling for December 9 and 11, with counting set to start on December 13 and the entire process expected to conclude by December 18. It added that the SIR timeline overlaps with this schedule, as the enumeration deadline is December 4, the data must be submitted by December 9, and the final revised electoral rolls are due to be published on February 7, 2026. Conducting the elections will require 176,000 government and quasi-government staff, in addition to 68,000 police personnel, the state government said. The SIR would need another 25,668 staff, creating what the petition describes as an unsustainable administrative burden, it added.