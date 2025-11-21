Home / India News / SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Kerala government, submitted in the court that the SIR schedule clashes directly with the state's upcoming local body elections

Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is also dealing with petitions concerning the SIR in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea filed by the Kerala government seeking postponement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, reported Bar and Bench.
 
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and SVN Bhatti also issued notices to the poll body on the pleas filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, challenging the revision of electoral rolls itself, the report added. The apex court listed the next hearing on November 26.

What's the case?

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Kerala government, submitted in the court that the SIR schedule clashes directly with the state's upcoming local body elections.
 
The petition stated that the ongoing SIR is unsuitable for the State’s current electoral timetable, particularly with Local Self-Government Institution (LSGI) elections scheduled for December, reported Bar and Bench. 
 

Election schedule and SIR deadline in Kerala

It further noted that according to the Constitution, along with provisions of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act, the local poll must be completed before December 21, 2025.
 
The plea noted that the State Election Commission has scheduled polling for December 9 and 11, with counting set to start on December 13 and the entire process expected to conclude by December 18. It added that the SIR timeline overlaps with this schedule, as the enumeration deadline is December 4, the data must be submitted by December 9, and the final revised electoral rolls are due to be published on February 7, 2026.
 
Conducting the elections will require 176,000 government and quasi-government staff, in addition to 68,000 police personnel, the state government said. The SIR would need another 25,668 staff, creating what the petition describes as an unsustainable administrative burden, it added.
 
It argued that trained personnel cannot be allocated to both tasks and warned of a possible administrative standstill. It stated that there is no pressing need for the SIR now, noting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have concluded and the next Assembly polls are not due until May 2026.

Other SIR petitions in the SC

The Supreme Court is also dealing with petitions concerning the SIR in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The matter relating to Bihar has been heard several times, and the state has already completed its elections. However, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have yet to begin the SIR process, and the Court has sought the commission’s response to challenges raised in those states, reported LiveLaw.
 

Topics :Supreme Courtrural local bodiesMunicipal pollsKeralaElection Comission

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

