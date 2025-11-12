Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Phase-2 of SIR: Over 37 crore enumeration forms distributed so far

Phase-2 of SIR: Over 37 crore enumeration forms distributed so far

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the poll authority said that for more than 7.66 crore electors in West Bengal, 6.80 crore or 88.8 per cent of enumeration forms have so far been distributed

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

The states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 37 crore or 72.66 per cent of enumeration forms have been distributed to electors in 12 states and Union territories so far as part of the Special Intensive Revision exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission.

The ambitious voters list clean-up exercise in nine states and three UTs will cover nearly 51 crore electors.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the poll authority said that for more than 7.66 crore electors in West Bengal, 6.80 crore or 88.8 per cent of enumeration forms have so far been distributed.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the 12 states and UTs is being held between November and February next year.

 

The states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Also Read

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging pan-Indian SIR on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi's Haryana election fraud claim

Rahul Gandhi on Brazilian model

Who is the 'Brazilian model' Rahul Gandhi says voted 22 times in Haryana?

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

'Trying to provoke Gen Z?' BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's vote theft claim

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leaderRahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, Election Commission of 'vote chori' in Haryana

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.

Phase-II of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9, and the final rolls will be published on February 7.

According to the bulletin issued by the EC, in Tamil Nadu, out of 6.41 crore electors, forms have been distributed to more than five crore electors.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu have opposed the SIR exercise, claiming it will disenfranchise eligible citizens for want of documents.

The EC has included the voters' list of Bihar published after the special intensive revision and Aadhaar card in the list of indicative documents people will have to submit in the 12 states and UTs.

In its instructions issued to the chief electoral officers of the states and UTs, the poll authority said electoral registration officers will issue notices to those electors whose previous SIR details provided in the enumeration forms are either not available or do not match the database.

The elector, it said, can provide the documents based on the different categories after the form distribution stage, when asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Senseless act of violence: Cabinet resolution condemns Delhi blast

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Air India Express flight receives bomb threat, lands safely in Varanasi

silent heart attack

Centre directs states to set up chest clinics amid pollution surge

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Ford EcoSport car linked to Red Fort blast suspect seized in Faridabad

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi markets see slow recovery after Red Fort blast shakes confidencepremium

Topics : Election Commission of India Voter fraud chief election commissioner Electoral reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVEDelhi Blast Stocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon