Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for record 10th time

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar.

Samrat Choudhary And Vijay Sinha were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar stepped down as chief minister and met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to stake his claim to form the next government. This came after he was elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar.

JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrawan Kumar and Ashok Chowdhary were sworn in as ministers in Bihar on Thursday. From the BJP, Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitin Nabin and Surendra Prasad Mehta also took oath as part of the new Cabinet.