Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for record 10th time

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar.
Samrat Choudhary And Vijay Sinha were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar stepped down as chief minister and met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to stake his claim to form the next government. This came after he was elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar.
JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrawan Kumar and Ashok Chowdhary were sworn in as ministers in Bihar on Thursday. From the BJP, Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitin Nabin and Surendra Prasad Mehta also took oath as part of the new Cabinet.
Other JD(U) members, including Lesi Singh, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar and Mohammad Jama Khan, along with HAM(S) leader Santosh Suman, were also inducted as ministers.
Nitish Kumar oath ceremony: Top NDA leadership in attendance
The swearing-in ceremony saw strong participation from the National Democratic Alliance’s top brass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other senior NDA leaders were present. Chief ministers from multiple NDA-ruled states also attended the ceremony.
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
The NDA returned to power in Bihar with a massive victory, securing 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) picked up 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) claimed 19, while HAM(S) and RLM secured five and four seats, respectively.
