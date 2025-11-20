Home / India News / Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for record 10th time

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for record 10th time

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for the 10th time at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top NDA leaders in attendance

Nitish Kumar oath taking
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar.
 
Samrat Choudhary And Vijay Sinha were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
 
On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar stepped down as chief minister and met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to stake his claim to form the next government. This came after he was elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar.
   
   
 JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrawan Kumar and Ashok Chowdhary were sworn in as ministers in Bihar on Thursday. From the BJP, Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitin Nabin and Surendra Prasad Mehta also took oath as part of the new Cabinet.
 
Other JD(U) members, including Lesi Singh, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar and Mohammad Jama Khan, along with HAM(S) leader Santosh Suman, were also inducted as ministers.
 

Nitish Kumar oath ceremony: Top NDA leadership in attendance

 
The swearing-in ceremony saw strong participation from the National Democratic Alliance’s top brass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other senior NDA leaders were present. Chief ministers from multiple NDA-ruled states also attended the ceremony.
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
The NDA returned to power in Bihar with a massive victory, securing 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) picked up 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) claimed 19, while HAM(S) and RLM secured five and four seats, respectively.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Timelines can't be fixed for governor to give assent to bills, says SC

India calls Joint Crediting Mechanism key for equitable action at COP30

Kumbh authority clears Nashik airport expansion with March 2027 target

Bengaluru heist: Men posing as RBI officials rob ₹7 cr from ATM cash van

'Bihar to begin new phase of growth': Nitish ahead of taking oath as CM

Topics :Nitish KumarNarendra ModiBiharBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story