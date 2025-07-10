SC refuses to stay Bihar voter list revision, urges ECI to allow Aadhaar

A Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi declined to stay the revision process but questioned the ECI’s decision to exclude Aadhaar as identity proof. Although no interim relief was granted, the apex court made it clear that if the ECI chooses not to accept Aadhaar, EPIC, or ration cards, it must explain the reasons.

The top court was hearing petitions filed by opposition leaders and NGOs challenging the ECI’s June 24 directive initiating the SIR ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in November. It noted the tight timeline and issued a notice to the ECI, seeking its reply by July 21.

ALSO READ: Protests in Bihar against special intensive revision of electoral rolls The matter will next be heard on July 28.

Debate on Aadhaar’s validity as ID proof

The court also observed that Aadhaar is widely accepted for identity verification and should be included. “We feel since Aadhaar has been taken as a solid proof for inclusion in electoral rolls as per Section 23, it should be included,” Justice Bagchi said, as quoted by the report.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, argued, “I am injuncted to use Aadhaar (for proving) citizenship or domicile proof as per the Act.”